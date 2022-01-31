Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Everest Re Group worth $185,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $280.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $294.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.