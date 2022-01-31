Everex Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Everex has a market capitalization of $915,371.78 and $820,878.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00113860 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.