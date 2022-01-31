Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Evolus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evolus by 326.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

