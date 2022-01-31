Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

