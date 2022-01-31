Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 5971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

EXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

