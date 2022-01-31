Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 516,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Expro Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expro Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.