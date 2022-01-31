Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.74. Exscientia shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,072 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

