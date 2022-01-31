F5 Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

