FairGame 1-Day Volume Tops $3.75 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $3.75 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001500 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004293 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00056341 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

