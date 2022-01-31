Falcon Project Price Tops $0.0004 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $7,180.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

