Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Update

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the December 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FURCF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

FURCF remained flat at $$45.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

