Fei Protocol One Day Volume Hits $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.