Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Buys £10,800.40 in Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North bought 4,355 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,571.51).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. Ferrexpo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 223.89 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 280 ($3.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 280 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 390 ($5.26).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

