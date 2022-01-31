Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider Buys £10,800.40 in Stock

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North bought 4,355 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,571.51).
Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 244.40 ($3.30) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.85. Ferrexpo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 223.89 ($3.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
