Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,494 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.45% of Ferro worth $74,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ferro by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

