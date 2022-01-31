Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $27.05 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

