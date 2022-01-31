Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $224.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

