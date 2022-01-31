Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

ADBE stock opened at $518.63 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.