Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $638.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $638,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.70 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

