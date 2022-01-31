Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,826.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,850.93 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

