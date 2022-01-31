Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.16. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

