Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,268,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $194.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

