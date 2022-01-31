Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,092 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

