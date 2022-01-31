Financial Comparison: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ImmuCell alerts:

11.2% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ImmuCell and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.11 -$1.02 million $0.01 815.82 Lucira Health $270,000.00 771.43 -$37.35 million N/A N/A

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09% Lucira Health -230.43% -43.84% -31.34%

Summary

ImmuCell beats Lucira Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.