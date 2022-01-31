Financial Contrast: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80

RocketLab has a consensus price target of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given RocketLab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.