Financial Review: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Outbrain alerts:

13.7% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outbrain and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00 DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 160.71%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Outbrain.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60% DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 0.91 $4.36 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.46 $74.41 million ($0.25) -8.40

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Summary

Outbrain beats DouYu International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.