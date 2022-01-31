Financial Survey: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avinger alerts:

12.2% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avinger and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -162.98% -109.27% -46.31% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avinger and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 695.62%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 108.74%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 3.09 -$19.01 million ($0.24) -1.18 BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.29 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -29.54

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Avinger on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.