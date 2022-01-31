FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.43 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

