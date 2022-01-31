FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,541 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.49. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

