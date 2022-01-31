FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VIG opened at $160.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

