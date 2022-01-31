FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,644,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

