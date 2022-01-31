FintruX Network (FTX) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,545.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00113804 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.