First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Busey by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.67. 8,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

