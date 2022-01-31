First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

First Busey stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Busey by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

