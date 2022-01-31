First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $32.97 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $276.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

