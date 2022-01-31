First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.16. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 2,259 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,103,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

