First Merchants Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.82 on Monday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

