First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $19.44. First Midwest Bancorp shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,471 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

