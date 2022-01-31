First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $91.74 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

