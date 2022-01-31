First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $316.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.98. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

