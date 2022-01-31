First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $146.54 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

