First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,229,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,261,000 after buying an additional 328,110 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

