First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

