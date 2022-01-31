First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 73.4% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.