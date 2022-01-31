First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $669,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.