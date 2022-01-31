First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FTA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,047. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
