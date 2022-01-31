First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,047. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after acquiring an additional 155,898 shares in the last quarter.

