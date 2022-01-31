Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 240,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,316,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen raised their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $2,053,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fisker by 212.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.