Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 5.7%

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 366,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,988,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,052,111.41.

About Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

