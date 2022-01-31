Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,344,331 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Five9 worth $64,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $82,077,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $120.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

