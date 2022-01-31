Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 13.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.49. Approximately 14,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,064,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

