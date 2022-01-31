Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Trading Down 2.2%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.93. 18,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 544,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

